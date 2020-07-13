General News

ADR Week commences Monday July 13

Chief Justice Kwasi Anin Yeboah

Chief Justice Kwasi Anin Yeboah has declared Monday July 13 to Friday July 17 as this year’s Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) week for the legal year term.

The week is under the theme:"Making our Courts friendly through the use of ADR."



A statement issued in Accra and signed by Mr Alex Nartey, National ADR Coordinator, said: "The focus of the week is to reduce the backlog of cases at the 131 participating courts."



The statement said: "The 131 courts comprising 33 Circuit Courts and 90 District Courts shall participate by devoting the whole week for the settlement of court cases with ADR across the country.

"The Bar, disputants, the media and the public are, therefore, encouraged to participate fully and cooperate with the Judicial Service to make this legal year term a success."



ADR has been adopted by the Judicial Service of Ghana as part of its adjudication process "Court Connected ADR."



The aim of the ADR programme is to ensure that access to justice in Ghana are made easier, cheaper, non adversarial, expeditious and flexible to all, particularly, the poor and vulnerable.

