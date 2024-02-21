AG fumes over claims investigative journalist Ahmed Suale’s murder was linked to his work

Attorney General and Minister of Jusstice, Godfred Yeboah Dame

Attorney General and Minister for Justice Godfred Yeboah Dame has urged the public to avoid making conclusive statements about the motive for the murder of investigative journalist Ahmed Hussein Suale.

According to the AG, claims that the murder of Suale is related to his work with the Tiger Eye PI do not help the police in unraveling the mystery surrounding the crime.



Ahmed Hussein Suale was murdered in Madina by two unknown assailants on a motorbike.



Answering questions from Madina MP Francis Xavier Sosu about the status of a number of cold cases, the AG related to the death of music producer Fennec Okyere whose murder was originally thought to be work related until it was discovered he was involved in a number of land disputes.

Godfred Dame also revealed investigation into the murder of Ahmed Suale is being done with the collaboration of the US and Turkish governments.



He however added there’s no docket before his office for prosecution.