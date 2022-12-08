AG leadership to deepen collaboration with other churches

The AG leadership was led by the General Superintendent, Rev. Stephen Wengam

The new leadership of Assemblies of God Ghana is exploring ways of deepening relationships with other denominations for effective collaboration in the areas of missions and church planting.

This came to light when a six-member delegation of the Executive Presbytery of the church led by the General Superintendent, Rev. Stephen Wengam paid a courtesy call on The Chairman of The Church of Pentecost, Apostle Eric Nyamekye in Accra. The visit, which was also meant to introduce the new leadership team to him, also discussed unity in the Christian fraternity and matters of national development.



The General Superintendent commended the Church of Pentecost for their role in expanding the frontiers of Christianity in Ghana and beyond and contributing significantly to national development. He shared the vision of the new leadership team christened the Transformation Agenda. The meeting also discussed the critical role both Churches play in the Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council and the need to work harder to preserve the unity of the Council and Christianity in Ghana.



Apostle Eric Nyamekye, on his part, lauded Assemblies of God Ghana for playing a pioneering role in the growth of Pentecostalism and the charismatic movement in Ghana. He emphasized the need for greater unity so that Christ's agenda of saving the nations will be achieved. He promised the support of the Church of Pentecost for the new leadership of Assemblies of God Ghana.



Rev. Stephen Wengam officially invited Apostle Eric Nyamekye to the induction service for the new General Superintendent early next year.





In a related development, the new leadership of Assemblies of God Ghana has paid a courtesy call on the Paramount Chief of the Wulugu Traditional area, Wulugu Naaba Pugansoa Naa Prof. John Sebiyam Nabila, a member of Assemblies of God, Ghana for 60 years.



Prof. Naaba served Assemblies of God Ghana in various capacities and was one time Chairman of the Assemblies of God Institute of Higher Learning. Rev. Wengam commended Prof. Naaba for his many years of service to the church and invited him to the induction service. They also discussed matters of national development.



Rev. Wengam commended Christians who accept chieftaincy roles and urged them to be able to influence the traditional institution for Christ. He admonished Christians who play chieftaincy roles, not to compromise their faith.



Naa Prof Nalbilla on his part recounted the positive impact Assemblies of God Ghana has had on him. He equally commended the church for staying true to the teachings of Christ.



