AHSAG raises concern over rising cases of medical negligence in Ghana

File photo

The Association of Health Service Administrators, Ghana (AHSAG), has raised an alarm over the escalating number of medical malpractice cases and the resultant financial burden on health facilities.

The association is urgently calling on hospital managers to implement robust measures aimed at preventing or minimizing instances of medical negligence within their facilities.



“The Association has observed with concern the rising cases of medical malpractice and their associated costs in terms of financial burden and reputational damage to health facilities. We call on hospital managers to put in place adequate measures to prevent or at least minimize the incidence of medical negligence,” stated AHSAG.



AHSAG stressed the imperative need for proactive steps in addressing patient complaints promptly.



The association has recommended the establishment of client desks in health facilities and regular sensitization of health personnel on the Patient’s Charter as outlined in the Sixth Schedule of the Public Health Act, 2012 (Act 851).



These were contained in a communique released after their 46th Annual General Conference and Continuing Professional Education held in Abokobi, Greater Accra Region.



The conference, themed “Appointment of Hospital Administrators: A New Dawn in the Health Administration Profession Towards Achieving Universal Health Coverage,”

While welcoming the construction of oxygen production plants in all 16 regions to strengthen the supply of medical oxygen for emergency care, AHSAG urged a swift completion of these facilities to enhance health service delivery



“The COVID-19 pandemic brought to the fore the inadequacies in the supply of oxygen for emergency service delivery in the country. We welcome the construction of sixteen (16) regional hubs to strengthen the supply of medical oxygen to improve emergency care in health facilities across the country. We urge the Ghana Health Service and its key stakeholders to speed up the construction of the oxygen production hubs to improve oxygen availability for quality health service delivery”.



AHSAG also expressed concern over the increasing exodus of health workers, urging the Ministry of Health to swiftly implement measures to counter the alarming rate of staff attrition.



“We note with grave concern the high number of health professionals leaving the country for greener pastures elsewhere. This poses a major threat to quality healthcare delivery and the attainment of UHC by 2030. We urge the Ministry of Health to put in place prudent measures to immediately curb the alarming rate of staff attrition in the health sector,” the association emphasized.



The association further recommended that the government consider granting financial clearance for the immediate recruitment of new staff to address personnel shortfalls in various health facilities. They warned that “any further delay may have dire consequences on the health of the fewer health care providers at post, in particular, and the larger society in general.”