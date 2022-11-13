19
AICC makes U-Turn, Anas’ Galamsey exposé to show at venue

Anas Aremeyaw, Investigation Tiger Eye PI's Anas Aremeyaw Anas

Sun, 13 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Management of the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) has backtracked on an earlier decision which sought to prevent private investigation body, Tiger Eye PI, from using its venue to premiere the Galamsey economy exposé on November 14 and 15, 2022.

The investigation, titled “Galamsey Economy”, aims to unravel some happenings regarding the fight against Galamsey in Ghana.

In an earlier release sighted by GhanaWeb, the management of AICC informed Tiger Eye through its agent on Saturday, November 13, 2022, that the venue was no longer available for use on the said dates.

However, in a news release signed by the Director/ Accra International Conference Centre, Vivian K.A Asempapa, the issue has been resolved, and a final go-ahead has been given to Tiger Eye P. I to premier the exposé.

“The matter has been resolved. We have made contact with the organizers and the event is expected to come off as scheduled,” portions of the presser stated.

Read the press release below:

REJOINDER

RE: GALAMSEY ECONOMY EXPOSÉ

ACCRA INTERNATIONAL CONFERENCE CENTRE PREVENTS TIGER EYE FROM USING VENUE

FOR PUBLIC SHOWING

Our attention has been drawn to reports that an advertised event due fo take place at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) by Tiger Eye was being moved from our venue.

2. The initial confusion was due to a scheduling conflict at the level of the

AICC staff and not in any way a political decision as being speculated.

3. The matter has been resolved. We have made contact with the organisers and the event is expected to come off as scheduled.



DQ/WA

