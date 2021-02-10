AIS adopts shift system to reduce spread of Coronavirus after reported cases

Akosombo International School

The Akosombo International School (AIS), has adopted a shift system to curb the spread of Coronavirus on its campus following some students and staff testing positive for the fast-spreading disease.

The government of Ghana, in January 2021 reopened schools after students were made to stay home for 9 months due to the outbreak of COVID-19 in the country.



As expected, some stakeholders were against the directive citing the surge in cases in the country. News coming in from some schools indicate that a number of students and staff have tested positive for the virus since reopening.



A statement by the Volta River Authority copied to GhanaWeb indicated that all staff and students of AIS have been screened for the virus following its outbreak on campus.





Adding, that persons whose results came out positive are receiving treatment by the VRA Medical Team.



Parents have been assured that their wards will be protected with the introduction of the shift system.



Below is the full statement:



