AIS staff, students who tested positive to coronavirus recover

The students and staff who earlier tested positive have tested negative upon repeat of test

All students and staff of the Akosombo International School in the Eastern Region, who tested positive for COVID-19 have fully recovered.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by the Volta River Authority (VRA) on Thursday, 11 March 2021.



“All students and staff who tested positive have tested negative upon repeat tests,” the statement said.



It continued: “The students have been counseled and reintegrated back into the school.”



The statement added: “Our first-year students have also reported to school without any incidents.”

A few weeks ago, VRA urged calm among parents, students and the general public concerning the infection of some of its students and staff with COVID-19.



Some 79 students and staff of the school were confirmed by the Eastern Regional Health Directorate to have contracted the virus.



Seventy-four of the patients were students and five were staff of the school.