AIS students who tested positive for coronavirus have recovered – VRA

Akosombo International School

The Management of the Akosombo International School (AIS) has said in a statement that all the students and staff who tested positive for COVID-19 have now recovered from the virus.

A statement released on Thursday March 11 by the Volta River Authority (VRA) said “All students and staff who tested positive have tested negative upon repeat tests.



“The students have been counselled and reintegrated back into the school. Our first year students have also reported to school without any incidents.”

Over 40 students tested positive for the virus in February this year.



