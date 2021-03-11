AIS students who tested positive for coronavirus have recovered – VRA

Thu, 11 Mar 2021 Source: 3 News
The Management of the Akosombo International School (AIS) has said in a statement that all the students and staff who tested positive for COVID-19 have now recovered from the virus.
A statement released on Thursday March 11 by the Volta River Authority (VRA) said “All students and staff who tested positive have tested negative upon repeat tests.
“The students have been counselled and reintegrated back into the school. Our first year students have also reported to school without any incidents.”
Over 40 students tested positive for the virus in February this year.
Source: 3 News
Related Articles:
- Government yet to decide on those who refuse coronavirus vaccine
- Coronavirus treatment centre in Tamale to shut down as workers strike
- Senegal declares day of national mourning over protest deaths
- Kennedy Agyapong rejects free coronavirus vaccines to Ghana
- I'm ready to give Akufo-Addo $1m to buy covid vaccines - Ken Agyapong
- Read all related articles