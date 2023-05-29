AJ's Smiling Heart Foundation donates to National Reconstructive Plastic Surgery and Burns Centre

The foundation donated items including food and other supplies to the patients

Source: Josephine Ekua Amoah, Contributor

The founder of AJ's Smiling Heart Foundation, Maame Abena Agyeiwaa Agyei, has donated to the National Reconstructive Plastic Surgery and Burns Centre at the Korle-Bu Teaching hospital.

Maame Abena Agyeiwaa Agyei made it a point to celebrate her birthday every year with the centre because she was once a victim of burns.



She encouraged patients to seek healthcare, stay strong and be proud of themselves for who they were and also not to allow society’s discrimination to worry their ability to live and enjoy life as a human being..

This year, being the 11th year of running the AJ's Smiling Hearts Foundation, She included other units by helping 4 patients with an amount of GH¢500 each to support the payment of their bills.



Reacting to this gesture, the Senior Nursing Officer of the centre, Janet Lucy Halm, commended the founder of AJ's Smiling Hearts Foundation and her friends for their constant help, highlighting the invaluable impact the donation would have on burnt patients admitted at the centre and the overall welfare of the ward.