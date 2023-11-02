AMA 125th anniversary quiz competition: 3 teams to compete in grand finale

A flyer of the quiz competition organised by AMA

Source: AMA

Nine pupils have secured a position to represent their Sub-Metropolitan Councils in the grand finale of the AMA 125th Anniversary Quiz Competition after a grueling seven Inter Schools and Circuits contest which ended in Accra last Friday, October 28, 2023.

They are Josephine Ameyaw of the Mamprobi Socco H /H Basic, Rhema Allotey (Martyrs of Uganda R/C Basic and Roger Zakaria (Dr. H. S. Bannerman Basic) all from the Ablekuma South Sub Metro.



The rest are Benedict Oppong (Derby Avenue RC Basic), Rebecca Chety (Ashia Mills JHS ), Derrick Okyere (Ayalolo 1&2 JHS ) from Ashiedu Keteke sub metro, as well as Emmanuel Okwabi (St Joseph's Anglican), Samuel Danso,( Kaneshie Bishop North 1) and Joseph Sampong (North 1).



The schools during their journey to the finals, exhibited unwavering determination and a palpable zeal to annex the crown.



At the Inter-Circuits Quiz Competitions for the Okaikoi Sub Metro, Bubiashie circuit which was represented by St Josephs Anglican Basic, Kaneshie Bishop Basic, Kaneshie North 1, Bubiashie 1 Basic, and Cable & Wireless JHS secured its slot in the finals with 145 points against schools from the Kaneshie circuit represented by, Awudome 1 JHS, Police Depot 1 JHS, Kaneshie Kingsway 1 Basic, Rev. Thomas Clegg Basic and Kaneshie 1 JHS which had 136 points.



For the Ashiedu Keteke sub metro, the Ussher Circuit which was represented by Ashia Mills JHS and Derby Avenue RC JHS managed to beat Ayalolo and Ga Mashie circuits represented by Ayalolo 1&2 JHS and Akoto Lante JHS, as well as Accra Sempe JHS and Bishop Girls JHS with 47 points to end their dream of reaching the finals.

Schools from the Ojoo Circuit in Ablekuma South represented by Nii Kojo Ababio Basic, Martyrs of Uganda Basic on the other hand put up an impressive performance against Mamprobi and Korle-Gonno Circuits represented by Dr. H. S. Bannerman Basic, Mamprobi 1 JHS, Mamprobi Socco H. H. Basic and M O H Basic, St Mary's R C Basic as well as Dr. F. Nanka Bruce Basic respectively to, book a place in the finals with a total of 42 points.



The AMA 125th Anniversary Quiz is aimed at developing children's minds to be abreast of issues around the history of the AMA, sanitation, and current affairs and is being sponsored by EPP Books Services, a leading distributor of books in West Africa.



Speaking to the media, the Head of Public Affairs, Gilbert Nii Ankrah, said all was set to host an exhilarating Inter-School Quiz Competition adding that the event promised to be an engaging fusion of knowledge, celebration, and educational enthusiasm.



He said the "quiz competition had been structured into three intriguing rounds with the preliminary round designed to evaluate the participants' knowledge about the history of the AMA.



"The second round features a rapid-fire quiz, where participants will engage in on-the-spot problem-solving, showcasing their ability to think critically and make quick, informed decisions in the area of sanitation in Accra".

"In the final and most awaited round, the pupils will engage in responding to questions on current affairs, " he added.



He disclosed that the winning team would be awarded a trophy, and medals, serving as a testament to the children's intellectual prowess whilst all participating children would receive exercise books, and certificates of participation, acknowledging their dedication and enthusiasm.



He noted that as the city celebrates its 125th anniversary, the quiz competition promises to be exciting and palpable, with contestants showcasing their knowledge and quick thinking in the spotlight.



"The atmosphere will be charged with anticipation as contestants face challenging questions and race against the clock to provide accurate answers... The audience can expect to be on the edge of their seats, witnessing a thrilling battle of wits, where each round and question will add to the suspense... The competition will not only test the participants' depth of knowledge but also their ability to stay calm under pressure, making it an event that is sure to captivate both the participants and the spectators, " he said.