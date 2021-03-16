AMA Chief Executive urges residents to take coronavirus vaccine

AstraZeneca vaccine

Mohammed Adjei Sowah, the Accra Metropolitan Chief Executive, has encouraged residents of Accra to take an active interest in the COVID-19 vaccination exercise to protect themselves against the disease.

He urged all those who had been vaccinated to be ambassadors by encouraging others in their communities to take the jab to defuse the conspiracy theories.



Mr Sowah said this when he took the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine publicly at the Mamprobi Hospital in Accra with the Coordinating Director, Mr Benjamin Armah, as part of the national awareness creation campaign on the need to get vaccinated.



Also present at the Hospital for the vaccination was Mr Alfred Okoe Vanderpuije, former AMA Chief Executive and Member of Parliament for Ablekuma South.



In an interview with the Ghana News Agency Mr Sowah said the vaccine was safe and that all those qualified must endeavour to take it while they continued to adhere to the safety protocols.

“I’m urging all to continue to wear the face mask, wash their hands with soap under running water, use hand sanitiser and observe social distancing,” he said.



He pledged the Assembly’s commitment to intensifying its education on the vaccination to achieve a herd immunity against the virus.



Mr Sowah and officials from the Assembly later visited some vaccination centres at Mamprobi Police Station, Princess Marie Louise Children Hospital, the Kaneshie and Ussher polyclinics to assess the progress and challenges.



Dr Turkson Cofie, the Director of Metro Health, said 32 vaccination centres had been earmarked for the exercise and that all logistics had been deployed to ensure a smooth process.