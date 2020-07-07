Regional News

AMA, LCB continue with disinfection of EC, other MDAs in Accra

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) in collaboration with crisis Management firm, LCB Worldwide Ghana Limited has disinfected the various ministries, departments and agencies in Accra.

The exercise is the second in two months and it aims at creating a fear-free environment for public sector workers to go about their duties without hindrance according to the Mayor of Accra, Mohammed Nii Adjei Sowah.



The exercise which was done over the weekend, covered the Accra Metropolitan Assembly, the Ministry of Information, Public Records and Archives Administration Department, the Electoral Commission and the Office of the President Annex among others.



According to the Mayor of Accra, his outfit in partnership with LCB Worldwide Ghana Limited has decided to embark on the exercise every month even as the government take steps to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.



“Obviously we are aware that per the information that we’ve received from the WHO, to get a vaccine could be somewhere next year so it appears that we will have to live with the virus for the rest of this year. What it means is that all the protocols must be activated and complied with at all possible times,” the Mayor said in a media interaction during the exercise.



Disinfection of facilities is not cheap and private companies are paying heavily if they must continue operations as part of measures put in place by the government to minimize spread at workplaces.

Nii Adjei Sowah added that “Fortunately we have an arrangement with LCB Worldwide and they will like to come in at least once in a month to support us. We have seen the private companies doing it on their own and these are public buildings where everybody walks in and walks out so continuous disinfection of these buildings protects all of us.”



Mr Adjei Sowah lauded LCB Worldwide Ghana for its continuous support in this crisis era, saying his outfit will continue partner the company going into the future to ensure that Ghanaians benefit from such collaboration.



He expressed satisfaction that the chemicals being used by LCB Worldwide Ghana Limited are organic in nature and does not have any side effects that is detrimental to human health.



The Chief Executive Officer of LCB Worldwide Ghana Limited, Mr Kareem Abu on his part disclosed that the COVID-19 pandemic has made it imperative for his company to step in to complement government efforts at combatting the virus.



According to Mr. Abu, the move is the part of the Company’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and its way of giving back to society.

‘’We cannot sit on the fence and watch government as it takes steps to combat this pandemic. This is our area of specialization, to step in, in times of crisis like this. I have always said that we are fighting a common enemy and that is COVID-19 and so we will always be on standby to lend helping hand.



This is part of our Corporate Social Responsibility and we are committed to following this through until the battle is won. So we want to assure the Ghanaian people that we are with them each step of the way because whatever affects them affects us too,’’ Mr Abu pointed out.



Mr Kareem Abu assured that the Company’s partnership with the Accra Metropolitan Assembly will not inhibit it from continuing with other CSR activities that it is already involved in, which encapsulate the disinfection of Market centres and Senior High Schools across the country.

Source: Accra Metropolitan Assembly

