AMA begins property data validation; MCE supervises exercise

AMA has begun an exercise to validate all properties within its jurisdiction

Source: Accra Metropolitan Assembly

The exercise which began on Monday seeks to authenticate existing data on the assembly's system such as the name of property owners, Ghana Post GPS location (digital property address), contact details, property type as well as capture non existing properties among others.

Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE) of Accra, Mohammed Adjei Sowah who was on the field to supervise and monitor the exercise explained that the exercise would enable his outfit to validate its digitised map to actual properties on the ground and link properties to its system.



He said the validation exercise would make revenue collection more systemic and secure and appealed to property owners to cooperate with officials undertaking the exercise.



Mr Adjei Sowah noted that the skyline of Accra is seeing a lot more high-rise buildings, some as high as 20 storeys or more, hence the need for an efficient property tax system to shore up revenue.



The Mayor said property rates were the main source of the assembly’s Internally Generated Funds (IGFs) and urged all property owners to contribute their quota in building a resilient city by paying their property rates.











