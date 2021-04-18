AMA boss calls on corporate bodies to support Green Accra Project

The AMA boss stated that greening was an important aspect of maintaining environmental sanitation

The Metropolitan Chief Executive of Accra Mohammed Adjei Sowah has reiterated a call for corporate support towards the Green Accra project.

The AMA boss reiterated the call on Friday when a delegation from the Graphic Communications Group paid a courtesy call on him to strengthen the partnership and seek support for a sanitation awareness campaign which is expected to be launched on April 28, 2021.



He stated that greening was an important aspect of maintaining environmental sanitation adding that issues of sanitation do not only centre around solid waste management as it had been the focus over the years.



"We are doing so well with the greening project... Environmental sanitation does not only focus on solid waste, we have liquid waste, drain maintenance and management, weeding, which involves greening and cemetery management, " he said.



He disclosed that he was keen on expanding issues of sanitation and was convinced this could be done if there was an in-depth education and enforcement on sanitation-related issues.



"Education is key as it has over the years exposed challenges the assembly faces when it comes to sanitation issues," he said.



Mayor Sowah also called on the media not to relent in their efforts to promote sanitation issues to mitigate the impact of unsanitary activities on the environment.

He congratulated Graphic Communications Group for coming up with this campaign and urged them to use their years of credibility to make this campaign feasible.



Director of Marketing and Sales at the Graphic Communications Group, Mr Franklin Sowa, congratulated the AMA boss for his efforts to promote greening in the city.



He stated the Group had dedicated the year to a sanitation awareness campaign where they would educate, create awareness and engage stakeholder nationwide to ensure a feasible outcome of the campaign.



"The whole year Graphic is dedicating the year to the sanitation awareness campaign, we are driving awareness, we are driving education, we are getting partners on board and engaging stakeholders nationwide," he said.



He said the campaign would introduce opportunities that would address the proper management of waste.