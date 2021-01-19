AMA empowers PWDs with working tools and seed capital

Mohammed Adjei Sowah, Chief Executive of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA)

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) has supported 57 Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) in the city with working tools and seed capital of GHS 200 each to be self-sufficient.

The items included; freezers, popcorn machines, industrial machines, and fridges.



Mr Benjamin Armah, the Coordinating Director of the AMA, speaking on behalf of the Metropolitan Chiefs Executive, Mr Mohammed Adjei Sowah emphasized the importance the government attached to the integration of the PWDs into the socio-economic development of the country.



He said: “The Government is keen on empowering PWDs to become economically viable to bridge the discriminatory gap hence the Disability Fund to support income-generating activities as a means of economic empowerment.”



Mr Armah said it was also to provide educational support, build the capacity of PWDs in the districts to enable them to advocate and assert their rights and alleviate poverty among the less-privileged and to increase their participation in socio-economic ventures.

He said the Assembly would carry out effective monitoring and supervision of the activities of the beneficiaries of the support to ensure that the items given to them were used for their intended purposes.



Madam Amanorbea Duodu, the Senior Programmes Officer at the National Council of Persons with Disability said the support was an initiative of the government to engage them in decent jobs to stop them from begging on the streets.



She expressed gratitude to the government and asked the beneficiaries to put the items into good use.