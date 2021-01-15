AMA empowers PWDs with working tools, capital

The items distributed to the PWDs

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) has supported 57 Persons with Disabilities (PWDs), in the city with working tools and capital to economically empower them.

The items included freezers, popcorn machines, industrial machines, fridges and seed capital of GH¢ 200 each.



Speaking at the presentation in Accra, Coordinating Director of the AMA, Mr Benjamin Armah, on behalf of the Metropolitan Chief Executive of Accra emphasized the importance of integrating PWDs into the Assembly's socio-economic development efforts.



According to him, the government was keen on empowering PWDs to become economically viable and bridging the discriminatory gap hence the Disability Fund to support income-generating activities as a means of economic empowerment; provide educational support; build the capacity of PWDs in the districts to enable them to advocate and assert their rights and alleviate poverty among persons with disabilities and to increase their participation in socio-economic activities.



"We all know that in this our part of the world, there is a lot of discrimination when it comes to dealing with persons with disability but the Government does not see it that way. The Government believes that everyone is equal so when it happens like that, and you do not have money to start up a business, we should be able to help you,” he said.

He revealed that there would be effective monitoring and supervision to ensure items disbursed were not misused adding that most beneficiaries failed to use monies and equipment given to them for the intended purpose due to low supervision.



Senior Programmes Officer at the National Council of Persons with Disability, Madam Amanorbea Duodu indicated that the support was initiated by the Government of Ghana to engage PWDs in decent jobs to stop them from begging on the streets.



The beneficiaries expressed their gratitude to the government and the Assembly and pledged to put the items into good use.

Source: Accra Metropolitan Assembly