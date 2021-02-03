AMA hands over six-unit classroom block to Accra Wesley Girls Senior High

The facility was funded by the World Bank under the Ghana Secondary Education & Improvement Project

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) has handed over a six-unit classroom block to the Accra Wesley Girls Senior High School at Kaneshie in Accra.

The facility was funded by the World Bank under the Ghana Secondary Education and Improvement Project (GSEIP).



Speaking at a brief handing over ceremony, Mr Mohammed Adjei-Sowah, the Accra Metropolitan Chief Executive said the completion of the project was timely as it would help to ease congestion in classrooms, especially during this COVID-19 period.



He said the AMA would work closely with the Ghana Education Service (GES) to develop a master-plan that would establish guidelines to improve the physical conditions of school structures and create conducive atmosphere for learning, which would last for decades.



Mr Sowah said the Assembly would also collaborate with the Member of Parliament for Okaikwei South, Madam Darkoa Newman and other stakeholders to improve teaching and learning in the schools.

Mr Herbert Kwadwo Abeka, the Contractor of the project said the contract was awarded in June 2019, but there was some technical challenges and the COVID-19 pandemic, which stalled its progress until the last six months of 2020 when work began.



He said the initial amount for the project was GH¢1.8 million, but shot up to GH¢ 2.2 million due to redesigning works.



Madam Leticia Bray, the Headmistress of the Accra Wesley Girls Senior High expressed gratitude to all stakeholders involved in the completion of the edifice and promised to make good use of it.



“I will like to assure all stakeholders that this six-unit classroom block would be put to good use to promote effective teaching and learning,” she said.