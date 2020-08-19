Regional News

AMA holds training workshop on LGS scheme of service and protocols for heads of department, units

Benjamin Armah, Metro Coordinating Director for AMA

A one-day in-house training workshop on the scheme of service and protocols of the Local Government Service (LGS) has opened in Accra with a call on participants to imbibe the values of the training into the work they do to enhance productivity.

The training which was organised by the Human Resource Department of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) seeks to equip heads of departments and units with the management tool crafted to provide a coherent framework to facilitate the recruitment, development and career progression of the staff of the LGS.



Speaking at the opening ceremony held at the City hall managed by Listening Bureau on Monday, Coordinating Director of the AMA, Mr Benjamin Armah said it was mandatory for officers of the assemblies to abreast themselves with the scheme of service and protocols of the LGS in order to guide the work they do.



He noted that the protocols were supposed to guide the actions and inactions of officers and that as part of the performance of the contract of Metropolitan Chief Executives and Coordinating Directors, staff were to be trained on the protocols especially the code of conduct among others.



"It was mandatory for officers of the assembly to abreast themselves with the scheme of services, and protocols of the LGS to enhance productivity...These are the protocols which will guide our actions and inactions and for that reason, as part of the performance contracts of Chief Executives and Coordinating Directors we have to train our staff of the protocols especially the code of conduct to enhance productivity, some of us search for these documents only when we are due for promotions and that is not the best, " he said.

He urged participants to take the training very serious and imbibe its values into the work they do.



The Head of Human Resource Department at the AMA, Justice Antwi stated that management had taken a decision to periodically create such a platform to enhance staff awareness and knowledge on the provisions in the scheme of service and other relevant protocols of the local government service.



He urged staff members to apply the knowledge acquired in the day to day running of the various units and departments to enhance client service delivery.



Participants at the workshop were taken through the scheme of service and protocols such as salary administration and performance appraisal system among others by facilitators from the Local Government Service.

Source: Accra Metropolitan Assembly

