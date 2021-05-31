AMA inaugurates Child Protection Committees to promote welfare of children

The new childcare committees by the AMA are the Metro and Community Child Protection Committees

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) has inaugurated two Child Protection Committees to promote the welfare of children in the metropolis.

The Committees are expected to ensure that children were treated with the utmost care, and in an environment free from abuse, violence, neglect and exploitation through case management and integrated social services.



They are the Metro and Community Child Protection Committees.



The Metro Child Protection Committee has 11 membership drawn from the Assembly, The Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit (DOVVSU) of the Ghana Police Service, NHIA, representative of the traditional authority, Ghana Health Service and civil society organisations whilst the Community Child protection also has 11 membership drawn from Sub-metros, religious leaders, traditional authority, NHIA, polyclinic, social welfare, community development and civil society.



Speaking at the inauguration and sensitization of the committee, Metropolitan Chief Executive of Accra, Mohammed Adjei Sowah emphasised the importance of the committee and called on all stakeholders to collaborate in identifying and addressing child protection issues in the metropolis.

“It has become necessary for the Assembly and all stakeholders to get involved in issues affecting children in the metropolis... I urge members of the committee to work hard as a team towards the fight against child neglect and other deeds that affects the welfare of children,” he said.



Head of Social Welfare and Community Development at the AMA, Marian Mensah noted that the inauguration of the committee was part of the many initiatives the Assembly was taking to promote child welfare in the city.



She was hopeful that the expertise of committee members would be brought to bear to address the issues confronting children.