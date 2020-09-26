AMA marks World Environmental Day with a call to keep surroundings clean

Mohammed Adjei Sowah, Mayor of Accra

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) is marking the World Environment Day Saturday, September 26 on the theme: ‘A Key Public Health Intervention in Disease Pandemic Prevention’.

The AMA said in a statement that the key to the implementation of disease prevention measures is the Environmental Health Practitioner (EHPs).



EHPs are playing a vital role since the initial response to the outbreak of diseases pandemic throughout the world.



This year’s theme is critical because the EHPs play roles in disaster preparedness and response, investigate outbreaks of infectious diseases and prevent it from spreading any further.



Some examples of the most recent infectious disease outbreak, beside Covid-19, according to WHO, all over the world are Ebola, Cholera, MERS, SARS and Meningitis.

Therefore, it is important that the highly skilled EHPs face up the challenge of the infectious diseases that are phasing out lives and creating economic hardship to be brought under control.



“This can be done by ensuring that we live in a clean environment free from filth, smoke, noise, open defecation, clean drains etc.



“We, therefore, encourage everyone to observe the day and make a deliberate effort to clean their environment.”