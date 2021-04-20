AMECO reaches regional balance in admitting students

371 students, made up of 188 males and 183 females, were admitted for the academic year

Principal of Amedzofe College of Education, has disclosed that the College admitted students from 11 out of the 16 regions of the country for the 2020/21 academic year.

He said this was to create a regional balance and also open the doors of the College to all qualified students across the country.



Dr Tsey said this at the 14th Congregation of the College at Amedzofe in the Ho West District of the Volta region.



He said 371 students, made up of 188 males and 183 females, were admitted for the academic year.



The Principal said a scholarship scheme has been instituted by the College to motivate and create competition among students with effect from the next academic year.



He disclosed that with the assistance of Mr Emmanuel Bedzrah, Member of Parliament for Ho West, the College's kitchen was transformed and fitted with cylinders and stoves thereby cutting the use of firewood by 95 per cent.

Dr Tsey appealed to the government to re-award a contract on the girls' dormitory block which was abandoned for the past 12 years.



He said the College's dining and assembly halls, which were originally built to accommodate 200 and 250 students respectively now accommodated 700 and 800 students.



The Principal told the graduands that "no matter the class you obtained, you are a winner so work hard in serving mother Ghana."



He advised them not to be complacent with their diplomas but to work to upgrade themselves to make their dreams and aspirations manifest.



Madam Elizabeth Ohene, a Senior Adviser at the President's Office, who was the Guest Speaker, told the graduands to "go out and imbibe the knowledge you acquired into a Ghanaian child to also become somebody."

There were wild cheers and jubilation when it was announced that the jinx surrounding students of the College's inability to obtain first-class had been broken.



Two graduands obtained first class, 73 obtained second class upper, 85 obtained second class lower, 29 obtained third class whilst 17 obtained pass.



Mr Wisdom Azaglo was adjudged the best graduating student and was presented with a parcel and 300 Ghana Cedis cash.



Ms Cynthia Nyamador and Mr Raphael Asetsi were also adjudged the best well behaved female and male graduands respectively and were given parcels as their prizes.



The Amedzofe College of Education, formerly Amedzofe Teacher Training College, was opened in 1946 by the Evangelical Presbyterian Church with Mr W. M. Beveridge, a Scottish missionary as the first Principal.