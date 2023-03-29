AMOSA 1998 year group gives back to alma mater to mark Silver Jubilee

The AMOSA 1998 group

Source: AMOSA 1998

As part of activities to mark their silver jubilee after completing school, the 1998 year group of Aggrey Memorial Zion SHS has cut the sod for the commencement of the building of a teachers’ bungalow.

The group also donated staff furniture to the school authorities as a way of giving back to the school that nurtured them.



This was made known at a 3- day colorful celebration on the school campus in Cape Coast, where the year group was the headline sponsor for the 83rd speech and prize-giving day.



In his statement, the president of the group, Mr. Abraham Otuteye expressed gratitude to his colleagues for their dedication and selfless commitment to the cause of Aggrey.



“I must say that the unwavering love and unmixed commitment my colleagues have exhibited in the past and continue to exhibit in the interest of the school that made us who we are today is mind-blowing. We committed ourselves to give back to our alma mater, and what began as an idea has grown into reality. We are delighted to be helping a good cause,” he said.



He further indicated plans to provide more support in the coming years.

“Coming back to school has enabled us to even identify more projects that are worth contributing to. We are in contact with the school authorities to discuss all the possible areas of support we can offer the school,” he concluded.



The three-day visit to the school was the beginning of a year-long celebration of the group’s 25th anniversary with a packed of activities lined up.



While on campus to mark the 83rd speech and prize-giving day, the group paid a visit to the houses, and dormitories, dined with the students to rekindle the good old days, and bonded with the new generation of students.



The celebrations were characterized by down memory lane, colour, and bliss, amid rapturous dancing and singing, “jama” sessions with the various houses, talent night, and mentorship sessions among others.



The students were challenged to uphold discipline as a virtue if they want to excel in their academic and career lives.









































