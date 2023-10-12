AMOSA 2001 donates computers worth over GHC60,000 to Amaniampong SHS

Osei Kofi Lambeth presenting the items to the headmistress of Amani

Source: Aboakye Frank, Contributor

The Alumni Association of Amaniampong Senior High School, Class of 2001 (AMOSA

2001) has donated ten All-in-One Lenovo desktop computers and one desk jet printer valued at GHC61,420 to their alma mater.



The All-in-One 19.5-inch Intel Celeron 4GB RAM 1TB HDD which is equipped with the latest generation of powerful Intel processors and performance-enhancing memory is fast, responsive, and reliable with the capacity to switch between apps and handle large files.



The computers are expected to assist the students of Amaniampong Senior High School to evolve and adapt to the ever-changing educational landscape by helping them access online educational materials as well as enhancing their technological skills.



The donation drive which was mooted by the 2001-year group and garnered overwhelming support from the 2001 alumni community formed part of the association’s 20th Anniversary since leaving school and their resolve to provide essential educational resources to make a substantial impact on the experiences of current and future students.



Addressing the students on the theme: “Transforming Education through Technology” at a brief ceremony, the Secretary of AMOSA 2001, Rita Nyarko, underscored the importance of responsibly embracing technology because of its ability to drive progress, foster innovation, and shape the way we live, work, and interact.

She charged the students to make effective use of computers in this era of unprecedented technological transformation as technology has become an indispensable force in the 21st century and their ability to adapt and utilise technology responsibly and strategically will help them to address some of the world's most pressing challenges to build a brighter future for all.



The General Coordinator, Osei Kofi Lambeth, emphasised the significant and pivotal role the school has played in their lives and the need to give back to the school to support the students in their educational journey.



"We hold our alma mater close to our hearts and recognise the pivotal role it played in shaping our lives. This donation is a token of our gratitude and commitment to ensuring that future generations receive the best education possible", he said.



He added that the donation reflects the enduring values of Amaniampong Senior High School and highlights the significant impact of AMOSA as an important partner in the development of the school.



"This is just the beginning of our efforts to strengthen the bond between our alumni community and the school and we look forward to working together to make a positive impact on the future of this institution because the old students are strategic partners in that regard", he added.

The headmistress of the School, Esther Osei-Owusu, who took delivery of the items expressed deep appreciation to AMOSA 2001 for the gesture and urged other year groups to emulate same by supporting the school.



"The benevolence displayed by AMOSA 2001 is a testament to the enduring spirit of Amaniampong Senior High School. These laptops will undoubtedly empower our students and foster their academic growth. I am entreating other groups to emulate the gesture of AMOSA 2001", she said.



Recognition of the longest-serving tutor:



The group also used the opportunity to donate an undisclosed amount to Ebenezer Quaye, the current Assistant Headmaster (Domestic) and the longest-serving tutor in recognition of his over two decades of dedicated and unwavering service to the school.