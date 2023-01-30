AMOSA holds memorial and thanksgiving service for departed alumni

AMOSA memorial and thanksgiving service

Aggrey Memorial AME Zion Senior High School Old Students Association (AMOSA) has held a remembrance and thanksgiving service for their departed alumni concurrently at the Cape Coast AME Zion Church and Mamprobi AME Zion Church on January 29, 2023, in Accra.

The past students of various year groups thronged the churches in their colourful mauve clothing and paid tribute to past students and teachers alike who died in the past year. This service is an annual event organised by AMOSA to eulogise their departed.



AMOSA National President Dr Benjamin Otchere-Ankrah called for unity among the old student body and a resolve to be a family that comforts each other in times of grief and helps in the growth and development of each member and the school at large.



