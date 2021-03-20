AOB NCCE intensifies public education on coronavirus vaccination

Government has rolled out free vaccination to citizens

Source: Arkoh Isaac, Contributor

The Asikuma-Odoben-Brakwa District Directorate of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has intensified its public sensitization campaign on COVID-19 vaccination.

The commission has visited churches, mosque, market places, health centres and through community information centres, educated and sensitized the citizenry on the importance of taking the COVID-19 vaccine.



The sensitization, according to Mrs. Marian Ansah Gyamera, the AOB NCCE District Director had become necessary due to the numerous conspiracy theories and myths that have emerged against the COVID-19 vaccine roll-out in the country.



Some of the conspiracy theories she noted, were that the COVID-19 vaccines, when taken could render a man impotent and woman barren, something she said had no scientific proof and should be treated with contempt.



She explained that the vaccines were meant to help build the immune system especially of the aged and those with underlined health issues in fighting the pandemic.

Mrs. Asah Gyamera advised the people of the district to forgo to disregard all such conspiracy theories, explaining that every vaccine and for that matter medicine had possible side effects and that the COVID-19 Vaccine also has its own side effects.



Such minor side effects, she said should not be the basis for anyone not to take the jab.



She encouraged the people of the district to continue to adhere to the COVID-19 safety protocols even after taking the jabs to protect them from being exposed to the virus.



That, the NCCE Director explained did not mean that the Vaccines were not effective but would complement efforts to avoid the spread of the pandemic.