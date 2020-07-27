Politics

APJ blasts NDC for refusing to reprimand Sammy Gyamfi for threatening security forces

Action Patriot for Justice (APJ)

The National Communications Director of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi is facing the wrath of pro NPP Pressure group, Action Patriot for Justice (APJ) after his comments that supposes that security officers will lose their jobs if President Nana Addo is voted out of power.

According to APJ, the NDC has hatched up all kinds of reckless tactics to bastardize and vilify the security services with threats designed to psychologically have them pander to its whims and caprices.



In a press conference held at the NDC Headquarters yesterday, Sammy Gyamfi indicated that security officials who he accused were in bed with the President will be mercilessly dealt with when the NDC comes into power.



“The police officers and the military officers are making their career conterminous with that of President Akufo-Addo. The day President Akufo-Addo exits office will be the last day they will serve as policemen and military men and we will deal with them mercilessly”.

Sammy Gyamfi further took to his twitter handle to stress his message as he tweeted: “Notice is hereby served to all unscrupulous Security Officials who have lent themselves to the despotic Akufo Addo-gov’t as pliant agents of violence against innocent citizens, that the next NDC gov’t will fish them out and deal with them mercilessly when power eventually shifts”.



These comments by the Communications Director did not sit well with social media users.



A statement issued and signed by the leadership of the group is of the view that, the NDC refusal to disassociate themselves from the from such heedless, reckless, careless, and menacing utterances of their national communications officer is enough to conclude that, Sammy Gyamfi spoke the mind of the NDC towards the security services should they come to power.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.