APS board didn't agree on GES taking over school

Managing Board of Achimota Preparatory and Junior High School

Source: Philip Antoh, Contributor

The Managing Board of Achimota Preparatory and Junior High School (APS) has described a press release issued by Ghana Education Service (GES) and signed by the Chief Director, Mr Benjamin Kofi Gyasi as misleading and breach of trust.

According to APS board, immediately after GES, police and military invaded the school with guns, "We petitioned the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to resolve the matter."



The board said the President through the Minister of Education convened a meeting for the parties on May 12, 2021, to dialogue on how to end the impasse.



Among the things discussed at the said meeting and agreed upon includes that both parties would adopt a peaceful resolution and subsequent meetings to resolve all the issues and concerns in the interest of the school, children of the school, the teaching and non-teaching staff.



But the board through a press conference yesterday said they were shocked to read from GES press release after the meeting that management of APS have agreed that Achimota Preparatory School be part of Achimota Basic School adding that nothing of that sort was agreed on at the said meeting on May 12, 2021.



Speaking to the media, the Vice Chairman of the Parent Teacher Association (PTA), Mr Bernard Anaba said at the said meeting both parties agreed and wrote on a release to be given to the general public but was surprised when the press release came it was a different thing all together.

Mr Anaba said the posture and attitude of GES betrays the meeting summoned by the President through the Education Ministry to resort to negotiation rather than litigation.



"We want to state it unequivocally here that, the management of ÀPS did not agree that Achimota Preparatory School be part of Achimota Basic School, let alone to be under the control and management of GES.



The PTA Vice Chairman said



the management currently have to know the fate of staff and non-teaching staff because GES does not employ non-teaching staff in basic school.



A member of the Board, Mr Noel Mawufegbe Kofi said because of the current impasses at the school, measure put in place by management of the school for the final year Basic Education Certificate Examination candidates have been thrown over board.

Mr Mawufegbe said teachers in the school now struggle to get basic teaching materials, there are shortage of markers and other toiletries.



He revealed that currently some of the teachers are due for retirement so we don't even know their future in all these that is why "we are calling on the government to let the sleeping dogs lie."



He said as at now, GES cannot show us the said court ruling or order of taking over and also cannot pinpoint the main reason why they want to take over the management of the school.



"We are still open for negotiations because of the future of our children and would continue to engage the government until the right thing is done," he stated.