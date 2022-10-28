ASA Savings and Loans donates cement bags to Police Training School in Koforidua

The donation of cement bags was led by the Branch Manager Raphael Ghansah

Source: ASA Savings and Loans

As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities, ASA Savings and Loans Limited has made a donation of cement bags to the Ghana Police Training School in Koforidua.

The donation of cement bags was led by the Branch Manager of the Koforidua Business Centre, Raphael Ghansah.



He presented the over 100 bags of cement to the Koforidua Police Training School in the company of Area Manager David Amevor.



According to Raphael Ghansah, the donation is ASA Savings and Loans’ way of giving back to society.



Having received the items, ASP Twum Frimpong who is Second in Command of the Police Training School expressed appreciation to ASA Savings and Loans for the show of love.



He said the cement bags will help the Training School to construct its own parade grounds where recruits can train.



“We are very grateful to ASA Savings and Loans Limited for making such a gargantuan donation which will go a long way to help the school in constructing its own parade grounds where recruits are trained as well as other in-service training is carried out. So we are very grateful,” ASP Twum Frimpong indicated.

He further appealed to ASA Savings and Loans Limited to always keep the Koforidua Police Training School in mind while appealing to other organisations to support the school.







“As you have made this donation to us it will go a long way to facilitate and promote the construction of our own parade grounds. We are very grateful on behalf of the training school and on behalf of the Ghana Police Service, and on behalf of the IGP, and on my own behalf. Thank you very much and God richly bless you.



“We expect more as Oliver Twist. We expect more from you and other organisations,” ASP Twum Frimpong added.



