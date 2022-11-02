0
ASA Savings and Loans holds free breast cancer screening at Odorkor

Odokorscreening The annual campaign has been observed for several decades to increase awareness of breast cancer

Wed, 2 Nov 2022 Source: ASA Savings and Loans

All over the world, October has been set aside as Breast Cancer Awareness Month every year.

The annual campaign which has been observed for several decades is to increase awareness of breast cancer disease while getting as many people as possible involved in raising awareness.

To play its part, ASA Savings and Loans throughout the month of October organised various breast cancer screening exercises.

Last Friday, the Odorkor Business Centre hosted the final screening exercise. In the end, over 100 women comprising clients and residents of Odorkor were screened.

Speaking on the motivation of ASA Savings and Loans to organise the free breast cancer, the Branch manager for Odorkor Business Center Mrs. Beatrice Baiden explained that it is part of the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities to give back to society.

She was joined by Mr. Pope Neequaye, Area Manager for ASA Savings and Loans in the Odorkor area to supervise the free breast cancer screening.



Besides the multiple free breast cancer screenings held in October, several free medical health screenings have also been organised this year in various communities where ASA Savings and Loans Ltd operate.



