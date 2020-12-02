ASEPA petitions CHRAJ to probe $40k bribery claim against Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

The Alliance for Social Equity and Public Accountability (ASEPA) has dragged President Akufo-Addo to CHRAJ for allegedly receiving a $40,000 bribe to influence his decision not to fire the Director of Urban Roads one Alhaji Abass.

ASEPA has also submitted the video documentary which is the primary evidence to CHRAJ to assist their investigations.



Among other things, ASEPA is asking CHRAJ to investigate the circumstances leading to the alleged bribery of the President at his private residence in Accra.

ASEPA is also asking CHRAJ to carry a forensic audit on President Akufo-Addo personal bank accounts to ascertain the flow of funds into the personal accounts of the President, the sources of the funds to establish whether there is a link between the funds and the award of any Government contract or the appointment of any public official.



