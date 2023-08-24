ASLA expresses disappointment in the delay in solving Ada Songor Lagoon issues

Ebenezer Ajoator addresses the people at the conference

The leadership of the Ada Songor Lagoon Association (ASLA), has expressed dismay over the state’s inaction in resolving conflicts in the Ada Songor Lagoon after presenting several petitions to the President, Parliament, Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice, and the Ministry of Land Natural Resources.

AT a conference on August 23, 2023, at Toflokpo, a community located in the Ada West District, in the Greater Accra Region, the Deputy Secretary of the association, Ebenezer Ajaotor said that the Ada community will oppose ElectroChem’s activity in the lagoon since the company’s operations do not improve the economic condition of the people.



He further stated that the group will maintain its stance on using the lawful means to seek redress for issues emanating from the Ada Songor Lagoon lease agreement signed between the Ada Traditional Council (ADC) and ElectroChem Ghana Limited, a subsidiary of McDan Groups of Company.



“We the members of the Ada Songor Lagoon Association will seek an explanation with whatever lawful means it takes and for whatever time it takes”, he assured.



Ebenezer also charged the Paramount Chief of Ada Traditional Council, Nene Abraham Akuaku to offer explanations for the advisement in the 2023 Ada Asafotufiam festival brochure about ElectroChem leasing 41,000 acres of land and the company in the steps to produce 1.00million tonnes of salt.



According to him, salt crystallization in the Ada Songor Lagoon is by solar (sea) and it is a way of harvesting salt and not mining hence, does not require a mining license issued by the government to allow the indigents or anyone to work in the lagoon.

“By the way, solar sea salt is not mined: it is farmed and harvested. Should we require a mining license to farm and harvest salt", he quizzed.



Nana Korlekie Korley I, the Ada Terkperbiawer Divisional Queen Mother has also called on the government to use its power to investigate the size of the concession leased to EectroChem adding that the Ada community is not entirely against ElectroChem’s operation in the area, however, the company must operate within its confinement.



She appealed to women's groups in the country to assist in solving the challenge which she said the majority of the women in Ada have not enjoyed any benefit from the lagoon since the change of hands in the ownership of the lagoon.



“Because I feel for my women, I would like all former first ladies and the current ones to join hands with me and the women in Ada to seek for solution for this issue that has imposed innumerable challenges on the women,” she appealed.