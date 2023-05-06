ASP shoots Police Constable dead in a heated argument at Bibiani

File Photo of a gunshot

Reports have emerged that an incident involving a Police Constable and an Assistant Police Superintendent has led to the death of the constable.

He was shot dead by an ASP in Bibiani in the Western North Region.



According to the citiniewsroom.com report, the incident happened on Friday evening during a trip from Bibiani to Sefwi Wiawso after an operation.

But the report noted that details of the incident are sketchy however, information gathered from police sources indicate that the ASP engaged the Constable (name withheld) over his behaviour in a heated argument before he was shot.



More soon...