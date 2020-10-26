ATL FM as best station in the Central Region, rightly deserving – Manager

Mr. Kwabena Antwi-Konadu

Manager of the Campus Broadcasting Services Centre of which ATL FM is a staple Mr Kwabena Antwi-Konadu has described ATL FM’s recognition as the best radio station in the Central Region as rightly deserving.

According to him, the station has over the years demonstrated high standards of professional ethics which has attracted both local and international recognition.



“For us as a station, with all humility, this is not surprising because in recent times, we have been receiving awards of significant stature including global recognition,” he said



At the 25th GJA awards night held at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra, the station received a citation and a plaque symbolizing the official recognition of the station as the reigning champion in the Central Region.



According to Mr Antwi-Konadu, for GJA as a credible institution with a large pool of experienced journalists to confer this award onto the station, it cannot be taken for granted.

“For us, we are happy and proud because GJA is a credible organization when it comes to awards and recognitions. The fact that we have been able to be recognized both locally and internationally means that there is something good in us” he said.



Mr Antwi-Konadu indicated that for him, the station is now “challenged by this recognition to be very professional, to strive for quality as a core value and to make sure that we do better than this.”



He, however, expressed appreciation to management of the university and the Cape Coast community at large for their constant support which to him has propelled the station not to relent their oars but strive for the best.



In all Sixty-four journalists were awarded at the 25th Ghana Journalists’ Association (GJA) Awards. The theme for the awards night was, “Covid-19 and credible presidential and parliamentary elections: The media factor.’