ATOPA and all the interesting slogans of these 10 NPP aspirants

The 10 aspirants for the NPP race

Anticipation is rife, campaigns have halted, all is set for Saturday, August 26, 2023; when all 10 presidential aspirant candidates will be going to the polls to know their fate at the Special Delegates Conference.

After weeks of campaigning, each aspirant is hoping to secure the votes of their delegates to make the top 5 from whom a final leader will be selected to lead the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to the 2024 general elections.



Each of the ten flagbearer aspirants for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) have, during their campaigns, used slogans aimed at convincing party delegates to vote for them and some of these are quite interesting and have raised conversations.



A slogan is a brief memorable phrase that candidates devise for easy identification by the general public and carries an element of their campaign message.



We take a look at some interesting slogans of the NPP flagbearer hopefuls and the key messages they carry:



Kennedy Agyapong - PHD



Let's begin with the number one candidate on the ballot, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, who goes with the slogan "PHD" which stands for Patriotism, Honesty, and Discipline. By this, Kennedy Agyapong explained that for the country to progress and develop, everyone must be put on their toes through loyalty and discipline to develop the nation.



Alan Kwadwo Kyeremanten - Aduru Wo So:

Alan Kwadwo Kyeremanten, the number two on the ballot paper goes by the slogan, “Aduru wo so” which means it is your turn. Considering the number of times Alan has vied for the NPP flagbearership race, it is said that this is the time for him to become the leader of the party.



Joe Ghartey - Hope and Unity Agenda:



Number three on the ballot is Joe Ghartey whose slogan is “Hope and Unity agenda.” He believes that it is time for Ghanaians to be given good treatment with respect to their lives.



Dr. Akoto Afriyie - ATOPA:



Number five on the ballot is the former minister for Food and Agriculture, Dr. Akoto Afriyie. His slogan “ATOPA” whic, stands for “Akoto Tops All”, which implies that Dr. Akoto Afriyie stands tall among all the other candidates.



Kwabena Agyei Agyapong - New dawn:



Kwabena Agyei Agyapong who lies sixth on the ballot has a slogan, “new dawn” agenda. He said his government would run a lean downsized government with a total number of 54 ministers.

Francis Addai-Nimo - New Face Agenda:



Seventh on the ballot is Francis Addai-Nimo, who goes with the slogan “new face agenda.” According to him, the flagbearer must be someone with a new face language, message, and a new appeal to the Ghanaian populace.



Dr. Kofi Konadu Apraku - Hope:



Dr. Kofi Konadu Apraku, number eight on the ballot has the slogan, “hope”. He stressed the need to instill hope in the grassroots for them not to be disappointed.



Boakye Kyeremanteng Agyarko - Restoring Hope:



Boakye Kyeremanteng Agyarko, who lies nine on the ballot



Goes with the slogan “restoring hope.” According to him, there will be a revival of the economy to meet the expectations of Ghanaians.

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia - It is possible:



The last on the ballot paper occupying the tenth position is Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia who goes by the slogan It is possible.” He touts himself as the right person to lead the NPP to break the 8.



Kwadwo Poku:



It is however not clear what the slogan of Kwadwo Poku, who is number four on the ballot, is. He however believes that he is better placed among all the candidates for the contesting the NPP flagbearership race.



Meanwhile, the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) Super Delegates conference is slated for Saturday, August 26, 202,3 to whittle down the number of aspirants to five for the main congress.



