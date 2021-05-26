AU Day: It's possible to build the Africa we want – NCCE

NCCE asks Africans to internalise the values of our African identity

The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has indicated that to build the Africa we want, conscious efforts must be made to make the African identity the conduit of development.

In a statement to mark African Union (AU) Day on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, the NCCE stated that “with more Africans eking a living from the arts industry and cultural works, a lot of efforts ought to be made to leverage Africa's vast arts industry and her untapped rich cultural heritage for our development,” adding that such “efforts coupled with good leadership, is the vital springboard needed to propel the growth of Africa's economy to meet the AU's Agenda 2063”.



The NCCE, therefore, stressed the need “to internalise the values of our African identity and sharpen our civic mindsets and skills, as well as nurture the can-do spirit among the youth, to explore our arts and common heritage to enhance our development, instead of over-relying on others to develop”.



Africa Day is the annual commemoration of the foundation of the Organisation of African Unity, which was established in 1963.



The AU theme of the 2021 is: “Arts, Culture and Heritage: Levers for Building the Africa we Want”.