AU appoints John Mahama as special envoy to Somalia

Former President John Dramani Mahama, has been appointed by the Africa Union (AU) as their High Representative to Somalia.

A statement by Moussa Faki Mahamat, AU Chairperson reads, “President Mahama will work with the Somali stakeholders, to reach a mutually acceptable compromise towards an all-encompassing resolution for the holding of Somali elections in the shortest time possible.”



He will be supported by the African Union Mission to Somalia (AMISOM), a peacekeeping mission operated by the AU in Somalia with approval by the UN to ensure that the mediation efforts and the peace support operation work together seamlessly.



The statement further called on the Somali stakeholders to negotiate in good faith, and to put the interests of Somalia and the well-being of the Somali people above all else in the search for an inclusive settlement to the electoral crisis.



“This should usher in a democratically elected government with the legitimacy and mandate to resolve the remaining outstanding political and constitutional issues that are posing a threat to the stability of the country and the region as a whole.”

Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed has approved an extension of his tenure in office by two years.



This has sparked anger and resulted in clashes between his supporters and some of his political rivals and critics, hence the critical role of Mahama’s job.



Soldiers loyal to President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed and those opposed to him clashed last month in the capital, Mogadishu.