AU commends Ghana Boundary Commission on depositing instrument on cross-border cooperation

The Ghana team deposited the instrument at the AU

Source: Ghana Boundary Commission

The Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security of the African Union Commission, Bankole Adeoye, has congratulated the government and people of Ghana for ratifying the African Union Convention on Cross-Border Cooperation.

He further praised the Ghana Boundary Commission for the strides made within the few years of its existence.



He expressed appreciation and excitement at the work of the Ghana Boundary Commission (GhBC) as one of the vibrant Commissions in Africa whose work has been geared towards the prevention of boundary conflicts along the international land and maritime boundaries of Ghana and its neighbours.



Bankole Adeoye made these remarks during a ceremony in which the Ghana Boundary Commission delegation led by the National Coordinator, Major General Emmanuel Kotia, deposited the Instruments of Ratification of the African Union Convention on Cross-Border Cooperation at the African Union Headquarters at Addis Ababa, Ethiopia on Monday 4 September 2023.



He mentioned that he had monitored the work of the Ghana Boundary Commission with neighbouring Boundary Commissions of Cote d’Ivoire, Togo and Burkina Faso and was impressed with the commitment and enthusiasm of the Commission.



He expressed support to the Ghana Boundary Commission for the Commission’s proposed upcoming conference on Maritime Boundaries and International Law in Africa as well as using the Ghana Boundary Commission as the lead advocate for the African Union Convention on Cross-Border Cooperation in the Continent.

The Commissioner used the opportunity to thank the president and people of Ghana for the lead role in the safeguarding of peace, security and stability in Africa.



He praised the president of the Republic of Ghana for always supporting the implementation of African Union Protocols and Conventions since he assumed office in 2017.



He assured the Ghana Boundary Commission that the Commission would support its activities through the African Union Border Programme.



Earlier, the National Coordinator of the Ghana Boundary Commission, Major General Emmanuel Kotia, had briefed the Commissioner on its activities and the plan of action for the next six months.



He assured the African Union of the continuous dedication of the Commission to the tenets of the African Union Convention on Border and Boundary Management.

Ghana signed the agreement to the African Union Cross-Border Convention on July 4, 2017, and was further ratified by the Parliament of Ghana on February 9, 2023.







Ghana has, thus, become the 8th country to ratify the Convention.



The delegation to the African Union Commission included the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana National Petroleum Commission, officials of the Ghana Embassy in Ethiopia, and staff of the Ghana Boundary Commission.