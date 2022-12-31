0
Menu
News

'Ababaawa' tops Twitter trends

Ababaawaa 2 Suspect Nuhu Sule alias Ababaawa

Sat, 31 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Barely 24 hours after the Police announced the arrest of a suspect in the case of a phone theft involving American rapper, Meek Mill.

The suspect identified as Nuhu Sule, alias Ababaawa, has been topping Twitter trends.

Ababaawa is reported to have been arrested on Friday, December 30, 2022, at his hideout in Accra.

Following this development, Ababaawa, which means 'young lady' in the local Twi dialect, has been topping the Twitter trends, as his nickname has got people talking.

While some found the name funny, others questioned why the suspected thief chose to use the pseudonym if he was indeed a thief.

A tweep said, "You know what’s funny about the whole MeekMill phone theft situation?? The thief is called “ Ababaawa “..Like from all the nicknames he could pick from.. He chose this to show he’s a Gàngster.”

“Ababaawa dey go change sim buh never know say meek mill dey use e sim,” another user wrote.

Joseph tweeted, "Ababaawa has got to be one of the most gangster nickname for a man I’ve ever seen."

See some of the tweets below:









NYA/FNOQ
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
How 2022 proved Vice President Bawumia’s economic theories right
Hopeson Adorye's cryptic post after Bawumia's visit
Justin Kodua issues stern warning to Abronye over media rants
Social media users ‘dissect’ Sammy Gyamfi’s marriage ceremony
Hannah Bissiw scolds ex-NPP MP
Adiza Osman: The National Chief Imam’s wife details how she met him
Has Russian Embassy in Accra indirectly responded to Akufo-Addo
The biggest photography library in Africa opens in Accra
I have seen my son only once in the last four years’ - Hannah Bissiw laments
Here are all NDC's General Secretaries since 1992