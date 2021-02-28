Abandoned 6-unit classroom block at Mbem M/A Basic School affecting academic performance

Correspondence from Western Region:

Pupils of Mbem M/A Basic School in the Jomoro Municipality of the Western Region have appealed to the government to complete a six-unit classroom block that has been abandoned for so many years.



This six-unit classroom block was started in 2016 by the erstwhile John Mahama-led administration and was being financed through Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFUND).



The purpose of the construction of the school block was to address the infrastructural deficit in the school.



Mbem is a farming community located on the Takoradi-Elubo Highway.



A visit to the school by GhanaWeb's Western Regional Correspondent, Daniel Kaku showed that pupils now study under an



opened bamboo shed.

According to some residents who spoke to GhanaWeb, several appeals have been made to the Jomoro Municipal Assembly but have not yielded any fruits.



Some pupils who spoke to GhanaWeb on condition of anonymity lamented that the situation is affecting their academic performance.



They stated that the school does not have a toilet facility, computer lab, teachers' bungalow among others.



These concerned pupils took the opportunity to appeal to the government and other Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) as a matter of urgency to come to their aid.



Watch the video below:



