Abandoned AngloGold Ashanti pit swallows 10 people at Okyerekrom - Chief alleges

Odikro of Okyerekrom in the Akrofuom district, Nana Adyei Amoako Gyampa II, has expressed worry about an abandoned pit dug by AngloGold Ashanti (AGA) mine.

According to the chief, AGA has turned deaf ears to this concern raised after the pit collapsed in 2012 posing as a threat to farmers who have their farmlands around the pit.



The pit, which has allegedly claimed 10 lives since 2012 has remained one of the major concerns of the chief and residents in the area.



Addressing the press, Nana Amoako Gyampa II gave a two-week ultimatum to AngloGold Ashanti to reclaim the pit or face their wrath.



Some residents noted that their relatives who ply their farming activities around the pit kept going missing after the pit collapsed.

They added that harmful chemicals such as cyanide and mercury used in retrieving gold by the company in 2012 has polluted the river they use to feed their various homes.



The chief and residents, however, cautioned the mining company to reclaim the dangerous pit or face their anger after the 14-day given ultimatum.



