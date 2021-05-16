Abandoned CHPS compound at Akango compels residents to use community center as health center

The Akango Community has been compelled to use its community center as a CHPS Compound

Source: Daniel Kaku, Contributor

Residents of Akango in the Nzema East Municipality of the Western Region have appealed to the government of Ghana and other benevolent organizations to complete an abandoned Community-based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) compound in the area.

Akango is a farming and mining community with more than 1,500 population. Since its inception, the community has not witnessed a befitting hospital.



In 2016, the then Member of Parliament for the area, Mr. Tanikyi Kessie started a CHPS Compound project in the area but unfortunately, the facility which is almost completed has been abandoned to rot.



As a result, the Akango Community has been compelled to use its community center as a CHPS Compound to provide Healthcare delivery for the residents.



There is currently pressure on the community center since it also serves as a point for other activities such as funerals and community gatherings.



Speaking to one of the staff at the facility, he bemoaned how the rampant social gatherings are affecting health care delivery.

"Our CHPs Compound is the community center. If a sick person comes sick and at the same time there is a gathering then it is either we call off the meeting or we direct the patient to go home", he stated.



Another staff who spoke on condition of anonymity took the opportunity to appeal to the government for support.



The resident is demanding authorities to complete the CHPS compound as soon as possible to facilitate quality health delivery.



"We are pleading to be relocated from the community center to a place we can have the comfort to work. We are suffering and demands immediate intervention from the government", she pleaded.



Alfred Adika who contested as the Assembly Member but lost in the last election indicated that the main problem in the community is access to quality health.

He commended Mr. Tanikyi Kessie for commencing the construction of a CHPS Compound for the community and its environs in 2016 to provide healthcare for them.



But unfortunately, he said the NDC MP couldn't complete the CHPs Compound but unfortunately lost his seat as MP.



He stated that since the NDC MP lost power the project has been abandoned forcing them to use the community center as CHPs Compound.



He adds that the next community with quality health care is Esiama.



"Commuting to the place is also risky due to the poor nature of the road," he said.

He, therefore, seized the opportunity to appeal for the completion of the abandoned CHPs Compound.



"What is lacking in the CHIPS Compound is water and toilet for the midwives and nurses. I want to use your big medium to appeal to the government to come to our aid because he (President Akufo-Addo) is a listening president.", he concluded.



A resident expressed also displeasure and indicated that "we beg them to construct a health facility for us. We do not have any place to go to when we fall sick. Hospital is all we need", she indicated.



