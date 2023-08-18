Abandoned baby found dead at Nkrankwanta District Hospital

Fri, 18 Aug 2023 Source: kasapafmonline.com
A newly born baby girl has been found dead at Nkrankwanta District Hospital in the Dormaa West District of the Bono Region.
The baby put in a black polythene bag supposedly by her mother was dumped in an uncompleted building (children’s ward) at the hospital.
According to the Administrator of the Hospital, Mr Ibrahim, the management of the health facility has reported the incident to the Police and the Department of Social Welfare.
The Police and Hospital management have commenced investigation into the incident as efforts are underway to identify the baby’s mother.
