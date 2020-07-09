Regional News

Abandoned galamsey pits: Residents of Kotieku live in fear

The abandoned pits triggering fears

Residents of Kotieku, a farming community near Akyem Anyinam in the Atiwa East District of the Eastern Region have placed an urgent call to Government for assistance as they live in fear over glaring threats posed by the activities of illegal miners in the area.

Their call comes after alleged illegal miners have abandoned over 10 acres of land mined at their back yards.



The over 3000 residents who fear the uncovered, abandoned pits filled with water exposes them and their children to grave danger have thus placed a passionate call on the government to come to their aid by covering the pits.



Some concerned residents who expressed worry over the situation said all efforts to prevent the illegal miners from undertaking their activities in the community proved futile as the miners had their way to undertake the illegal business.



“They started this [galamsey] activity long ago,” one distraught resident complained bitterly to this reporter. “My parents always complained about these activities. They complain of the deep and uncovered pits left behind by the miners and the danger it poses to their children because they leave them [children] behind whenever they visit the farm.”



The development, they said, has therefore compelled parents not to leave their children alone at home for their farms fearing that the worst could happen to them if they did.

Aside from the danger, the dugouts pose to children, the pits also serve as fertile grounds for the breeding of mosquitoes, posing serious health threats to residents.



The inhabitants said though they vehemently protested against the activities of the ‘galamseyers’ prior to their activities, they still had their way nevertheless.



“We protested against the activities of the illegal miners [before they started their illegal mining] but they were still allowed to do their business,” a male resident also complained.



The residents are however peeved that the illegal miners failed to cover the galamsey pits after their activities, exposing their children to danger and are thus calling on the government to come to their rescue.

