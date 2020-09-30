Abangah Fuseini donates to Aowin NPP campaign

Abangah Fuseini made the donation as part of campaign efforts

Source: Seth Mantey, Contributor

The New Patriotic Party Campaign Team and executives in the Aowin constituency have met to deliberate on ways to win the 2020 elections.

Defeated aspirant, Abangah Fuseini made a full declaration of his unrelenting support of both Campaign and logistics for the party’s Parliamentary Candidate, E. K. Osei and has urged a united party for victory.



Mr Abanga noted that, he fully understands the Danquah-Busia-Dombo political tradition has been a tradition that has stood the test of time and has survived on the unrelenting sacrifices and never-ceasing energies of its forebears.

The defeated NPP aspirant mentioned this to Peace FM reporter, Seth Mantey when he donated ten motorbikes with an amount of 5,000.00 to the Aowin NPP party and the parliamentary candidate to enhance the party’s operational duties in the 2020 electioneering campaign.



“My gesture forms part of my widow’s mite to support the party’s campaign as we lace our boots into the 2020 campaign proper,” he said.

Source: Seth Mantey, Contributor