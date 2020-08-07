Regional News

Abdul Mumin Issah named to succeed late Mayor of STMA

Abdul Mumin Issah when approved by the Assembly will be new Mayor of STMA

Abdul Mumin Issah has been named by President Akufo-Addo as the successor to Anthony K.K. Sam, the late mayor of Sekondi-Takoradi, who died of COVID-19 at the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC) on Friday, June 12, 2020.

The nomination was in accordance with Article 243(1) of the 1992 Constitution and Section 20(1) of the Local Government Act (Act 936).



Hajia Alima Mahama, Minister for Local Government and Rural Development, in a letter sighted by GhanaWeb, urged the Greater Accra Regional Minister to ensure the confirmation of the nominee by liaising with the Electoral Commission.



Her letter announced two other nominations for Akwapim North Municipality and Amansie South District.

Abdul Mumin Issah, until his nomination was a businessman who operated cleaning services in Takoradi. He is a former Takoradi Constituency chairperson of the incumbent New Patriotic Party (NPP).



He also contested for the position of Regional Second Vice Chairman of the NPP in the last regional executive elections and lost.



Abdul Mumin Issah would have to obtain a two-thirds majority of the votes of the assembly members to be confirmed as the Chief Executive Officer of the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.