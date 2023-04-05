Abdul-Razak Yakubu ready to become Ayawaso Central MP on NDC ticket

Abdul-Razak Yakubu

A British-educated political strategist, lobbyist and development consultant has formally announced his candidature to serve as a Member of Parliament on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Mr. Abdul-Razak Yakubu (ARY), who until recently was the Political Advisor to the British Government in Ghana, Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) is set to cause a huge upset in the Ayawaso Central constituency as he seeks to unseat Hon. Henry Quartey, the current member of Parliament for the constituency.



Abdul-Razak Yakubu (ARY) is a Development Consultant and Political Strategist who has the capacity to bring transformation to his people. His vast network of valuable contacts, resources and people-oriented initiatives, place him in a unique position to win the seat for the NDC.



Already, many of his constituents are excited and impressed with his strategic Interventions on proposed programs. This includes “youth in driving”, “youth in bakery”, support for the constituency office and officers as well as his unity campaigns for the party. Some other important plans and contributions include the provision of motorcycles, sponsoring the development of an official website for the party (www.ndcaccgh.org), which is the first of its kind in the Constituency's history. He is widely considered the right candidate who is most prepared to win the seat.



This young man we are talking about is looking at bringing dynamism, innovation and exemplary leadership for the youth via forward-thinking ideation and implementation. Many in the constituency believe that no candidate in the last 20 years has attracted more public goodwill and support in the constituency than AAbdul-Razak Yakubu. Four other contestants are expected to contest him in the Party primaries come May.

Abdul-Razak Yakubu has an MSc degree from the School of International Development (DEV), University of East Anglia Norwich in the UK where he specialized in Conflict Governance and International Development. The areas of his professional competencies are Peace and Security, Good Governance, Political Economy Analysis, International Affairs, Rural Politics & Policies and Post-Conflict Reconstruction. Abdul-Razak Yakubu also has a degree in Business Administration from Wisconsin International University College of Ghana and a Diploma in Business Studies from University of Professional Studies (UPSA) Ghana.



Abdul-Razak has over 1 year of experience providing Political Economy Analysis and conducting high-profile research into the political and business environment for a variety of clients including local companies, international businesses, multi-national organizations, foreign governments, as well as individuals looking to invest in Ghana and in West Africa broadly.



Abdul-Razak Yakubu is also a philanthropist involved in many humanitarian activities in Ghana. ARY is a former President of the Chevening Alumni Association of Ghana: a UK government-funded scholarship targeted at young leaders globally with a population of about 65,000 members. ARY is keen on projecting Ayawaso as the right place for investment in Ghana. Most importantly, ARY is an abolitionist, anti-corruption campaigner, human and civil rights activist, and a campaigner against modern-day slavery with a special focus on the commercial sexual exploitation of women and girls.



Abdul Razak Yakubu is the right man to lead Ayawaso Central NDC to success and to regain their seat. When you think of Ayawaso Central, think of Abdul Razak Yakubu (ARY) for NDC. ARY is convinced that Ghana needs transformational leadership to grow into the future. Inspired by the passionate quest to help deliver the new Ghana that we want, ARY is resolutely focused on the people of Ayawaso Central, with a firm belief that together, a new constituency can be rebuilt that will meet the needs and aspirations of all Ayawaso constituents as a critical contribution towards building the Ghana that we dream of. ARY believes together, this can be achieved through victory for the NDC and JM in 2024