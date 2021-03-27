Abeiku Santana appointed coronavirus Trust Fund ambassador

Abeiku Santana,popular broadcaster

The Board of Trustees for the National Covid-19 Trust Fund has appointed popular broadcaster Abeiku Santana as an ambassador for the fund.

In an appointment letter sighted by Starr News, the broadcaster, with the Despite Media group, is to use his influence to raise funds to support government’s efforts at fighting the pandemic.



The Board of Trustees, which is chaired by former Chief Justice, Sophia Akuffo receives contributions and donations from the public to assist in the welfare of the needy and the vulnerable. The other members of the Board are Archbishop Justice Ofei Akrofi, Mr Jude Kofi Bucknor, Gifty Afenyi-Dadzie, Mrs Elsie Addo-Awadzie, Dr Ernest Ofori-Sarpong, Dr Tanko. Mr Collins Asare will act as Secretary to the Board.

Inaugurating the Board last year, President Akufo-Addo noted that, since the outbreak of the virus in Ghana, especially during the course of last week, organisations and individuals have made donations, with others wanting to find out how they can also contribute to the cause.



“I felt that the best way was to establish a public trust so that the monies that come do not get intermingled with Government money and all of those problems. A public trust that is to be managed by an independent body of trustees, so that people will see that these monies are being properly accounted for and properly deployed,” he said.