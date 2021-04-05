Abeiku Santana campaigned against Akufo-Addo so why give him an appointment? - NPP man

Media personality, Abeiku Santana

Communication team member of the ruling New Patriotic Party, Nana Kwadwo Agyei Yeboah, known widely as Nana Kay has slammed the COVID-19 Trust Fund for appointing media personality, Abeiku Santana as a COVID-19 ambassador.

He questioned why the radio presenter was appointed against celebrities who sacrificed their jobs and career in campaigning for the party.



Nana Kay described this betrayal as an insult to all the celebrities who campaigned for the NPP.



He commended the supporters of the NPP for speaking against the appointment adding, it is insulting for Abeiku Santana to be appointed.



"I don’t have anything against Abeiku Santana. I am against his appointment because he campaigned against Nana Addo. And so, if there is an appointment, why should he be appointed. There are names of persons I have heard were appointed. Their names should be cleared. We have people who campaigned for the NPP. KK Fosu, Lucky Mensah, Prince David Osei, Dada KD, Sydney and other persons are equally qualified,” he added.

He said Daddy Lumba, Kwabena Kwabena could also be appointed in place of Nana Ama Mcbrown, Akrobeto and the rest.



He also took a swipe on some ministers who he claimed are rude and denying party supporters the opportunity to engage them.



He said such persons only engage with party supporters when they lose their position.