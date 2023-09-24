Abena Dokua Foundation builds 10-unit toilet, urinal facility for Kyebi basic school

A photo of the facility

Source: Abdul Manan Moro, Contributor

The Abena Dokua Foundation has demonstrated its commitment to quality education and improved sanitation by unveiling a brand-new 10-unit toilet and urinal facility at the Kyebi M/A Experimental Basic School.

In a heartening development for the school and the community, this modern facility comprises five units for males and five for females, significantly elevating the hygiene standards for students and staff.



The project was spearheaded by the Abena Dokua Foundation (ADEF), a US-based non-profit organization dedicated to supporting educational institutions in Ghana.



Kwaku Boateng, the President of ADEF, addressed a vibrant gathering at the unveiling ceremony, emphasizing the foundation's unwavering mission to enhance the educational experience.



He stressed the importance of quality education and revealed that the construction of this facility cost the foundation a total of twenty-eight thousand dollars ($28k).

Further, Mr. Boateng announced that ADEF's commitment to education extends far beyond Kyebi, as they are currently funding projects totaling seventy thousand USD in four different regions across Ghana this year.



Three of these projects have already reached completion, with one ongoing, set to conclude by the end of the year.



The unveiling event saw the attendance of esteemed stakeholders and community leaders, who conveyed their heartfelt appreciation for ADEF's benevolence. Ms. Josephine, the headmistress of the school, made a solemn commitment to maintaining the facility's cleanliness and ensuring responsible usage.



She also urged other individuals and organizations to emulate ADEF's generosity in uplifting the school and enhancing the learning environment.