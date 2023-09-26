Abena Osei-Asare disassociates herself from Alan Kyerematen's independent candidacy

Deputy Minister of Finance, Abena Osei-Asare

A Deputy Minister of Finance, Abena Osei-Asare, has made a clear and definitive statement distancing herself from the decision of former New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer aspirant, Alan Kyerematen, to run as an independent candidate in upcoming political endeavors.

While acknowledging the personal and professional relationship she shares with Alan Kyerematen, Osei-Asare emphasized her unwavering commitment to the New Patriotic Party, firmly rooted in their common values and aspirations for a prosperous Ghana.



In a press statement, she stated, "First and foremost, while I enjoy both a personal and professional relationship with Hon. Alan Kyerematen, characterized by mutual respect and a shared commitment to our nation's progress, I must respectfully distance myself from his recent choice."



She further emphasized the importance of unity within the NPP, highlighting that the party's strength has always been its ability to work cohesively for the greater good of Ghana.



This announcement comes as a notable development within the NPP, given the influential roles both Abena Osei-Asare and Alan Kyerematen have played within the party.



Additionally, the Member of Parliament for Mpraeso, Davies Ansah Opoku, has also announced his decision to sever ties with Alan Kyerematen.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE September 25, 2023



I find it necessary to address the recent decision of Hon. Alan Kyerematen to leave the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and run as an independent candidate in 2024. First and foremost, while I enjoy both a personal and professional relationship with Hon. Alan Kyerematen, characterized by mutual respect and a shared commitment to our nation’s progress, I must respectfully distance myself from his recent choice.



My dedication to the New Patriotic Party is deep-seated, rooted in our shared values and vision for a prosperous Ghana. The NPP’s strength has always been its unity and our ability to work together for the common good of our country.



Let us look forward to the future, keeping the best interests of our party and our beloved Ghana at heart. With determination and unity, we can continue to work towards a brighter future for all Ghanaians. Best regards,

ABENA OSEI-ASARE (MP) DEPUTY FINANCE MINISTER



